Central Travancore stares at extreme drought conditions

March 17, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Key rivers which nourish the central Travancore region are staring at dwindling water levels as Kerala braces a searing early summer season. With this, the Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts are now facing the threat of extreme drought conditions.

Critical water sources such as the Pampa, Meenachil, Manimala and Kodoor rivers are rapidly dwindling, signalling the onset of potential drought conditions. Most tributaries of these vast rivers have ceased to flow, having reduced to a series of green, shrivelled up puddles.

An official with the Irrigation department said, “The water level in these rivers which were in spate till December has gone down sharply with shortage of drinking water already being reported from the upstream areas. The spells of summer rain have not been adequate to revive the water levels.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In Pathanamthitta, the water level in the Pampa is sharply declining, and the river has transformed into vast stretches of sand with areas like Kurumbanmoozhy, Thulappally, and Arayanjilimannu now almost left devoid of water.

This sharp decrease in river water levels has also raised concerns about the operation of major drinking water projects in areas like Erumely and Vechoochira. To ensure sufficient water for the ongoing annual festival at Sabarimala, authorities have initiated release of water from the Kunnar dam to maintain the levels at Pampa-Triveni, the base camp of the hill temple.

In Kottayam, the upstream sections of the Meenachil River, crucial for the district’s water supply have dried up in many areas while the downstream levels have significantly dropped. Serving approximately 42 grama panchayats and several municipalities including Kottayam, Ettumanoor, Pala, and Erattupetta, the Meenachil River feeds over 15 drinking water projects along its 78-km stretch. Besides, drying tributaries have caused depletion in numerous check dams in upstream regions like Adivaram, Poonjar, and Thekkekkara, with some areas witnessing complete riverbed dryness.

Likewise, water levels in the Manimala River have started to recede, with the upstream sections nearly parched. As a result, Mundakayam and surrounding areas are grappling with water scarcity, impacting water projects managed by the Kerala Water Authority. Insufficient water supply has forced the halt of pumping in the Mundakayam drinking water project, a situation typically seen only in the second half of April due to scarcity. Moreover, most streams and tributaries in the High Range areas that are fed by the Manimala River have also dried up.

The Kodoor and Meenanthara rivers are also experiencing diminished flow, while the Muvattupuzha River, which caters to Vaikom and Thalayolaparambu has been maintaining a relatively stable flow.

A senior official with the Kerala Water Authority said, “Should conditions worsen, major challenges lie ahead for drinking water projects which are dependent on the Meenachil and Manimala rivers. Particularly, significant projects like Pattarmadom, Poovathumood, Vellooparambu and Pala in the Meenachil region could be severely affected.”

Meanwhile, groundwater levels in Kottayam have not seen a significant decrease, with 46 wells, including 25 bore wells, monitored by the Groundwater department. However, concerns persist regarding their long-term effectiveness.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT