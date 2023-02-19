Central Travancore stares at drought as water level begins a drastic drop

February 19, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Central Travancore is enduring a searing summer this time with the water level in all major rivers across the region recording a drastic fall.

According to officials with the Irrigation department, water level in the Meenachil, Manimala, and the Pampa—which together feed most part of the region—have fallen drastically over the past couple of weeks.

As per official estimates, water level in the Meenachil river basin on its upstream was almost stable at 99.12 meters while it has dropped to 0.67 meters at Peroor in the downstream. “The level at the intake points of various water bodies, is sufficient to meet the requirements for the various drinking water projects for the time being though the situation is expected to deteriorate with the rise in temperature,” said a senior official with the Irrigation department.

The situation in the western parts including Kumarakom is not rosy either, where the access to clean drinking water has always been a problem. The shortage of water, according to sources, will also have serious consequences for commercial agriculture and in turn on food security.

Taking note of the situation, the department is planning to construct bunds at select points across the Meenachil ahead of the scheduled opening of the Thanneermukkam bund on March 15.

Meanwhile, the high-lying areas in the eastern side are staring at a severe drought condition with the water level in Manimalayar river already hitting the bottom. As per official records, water level at the Manimala river basin stood at 14.89 meters near the Manimala town on Sunday.

The upstream areas of the river in Mundakayam have started drying up, leaving Kerala Water Authority’ projects in Mundakayam and Parathodu in trouble. The phenomenon, in turn, also has a significant impact on the ground water levels of the region.

While the Kodoor and Meenanthara rivers too have been witnessing lean periods, the flow of water in the Muvattupuzha river, which serves potable water to the entire Vaikom and Thalayolaparambu region, remains nearly stable.

Official sources, meanwhile, said the shortage of water resources would lead the tanker suppliers to turn to dubious water sources having substandard quality of water. The authorities may not be in a position to ensure the quality of the water from such sources since they are located in far away places.