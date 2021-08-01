Central team visits Pathanamthitta

A five-member team led by Sujeeth Singh, Director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Saturday visited Pathanamthitta and reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the district.

During the visit, the team analysed the steps taken by the authorities to contain the virus infection and reviewed the functioning of hospitals and the status of vaccination in the district, besides inspecting a first line treatment centre in Pathanamthitta.

Later, they held discussions with District Collector Divya S. Iyer and took stock of the containment measures adopted so far in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that as many as 86.3% of the total eligible persons in the district had received the first dose of vaccine, while 51% received two doses. District medical officer A.L. Sheeja and officials of the Health Department were present.

The team, on its part, emphasised that home clusters contributed the majority COVID-19 cases in the district. It called for strict adherence to home quarantine guidelines in case a person in a family tested positive for the virus.