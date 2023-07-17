HamberMenu
Central team visits Muthalapozhi

July 17, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Monday promised measures to find a lasting solution to the difficulties faced by fishers at Muthalapozhi in the district.

Mr. Muraleedharan and a Central team of experts, including Fisheries Development Commissioner Antony Xavier and Assistant Commisioner Ramakrishna Rao and Central Institute of Coastal Engineering for Fishery (CICEF) director Venkatesh Prasad, visited Muthalapozhi where four fishermen had lost their lives in a fishing boat accident on July 10.

Solutions would be identified in consultation with the State government, the fishers in Muthalapozhi, and experts in the fisheries sector, he said.

‘’The incident on July 10 which claimed four lives is the latest in a series of accidents that claimed several lives in the region. It is in this context that the Central team is visiting to assess the situation to identify solution,’‘ Mr. Muraleedharan said.

The Central team visited the fisheries harbour and inspected the groynes. The structures have been at the centre of the debate regarding Muthalapozhi with fishers blaming their flawed construction for the accidents.

The Central team interacted with the harbour officials and fishers during the visit.

