Kerala

Central team visits flood-hit regions in Malappuram

more-in

Four-member group assesses destruction caused in district

A Central team reached the district on Tuesday and began assessment of the destruction caused by last month’s floods.

The four-member team led by Ministry of Home Affairs Joint Secretary Shri Prakash visited Edavanna, Mampad, Nilambur and Pothukal regions, which were battered by the floods. The other members of the team were K. Manoharan, Director, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare; Subhash Chandra Meena, Joint Director, Ministry of Finance, and O.P. Suman, Deputy Director, Ministry of Power. District administration officials led by Collector Jaffer Malik received the team at the Karipur airport. Mr. Malik made a presentation on the destruction caused by floods at a session held at Manjeri. District Police Chief U. Abdul Kareem, Deputy Collectors P.N. Purushothaman, and other senior officials were present.

The team visited the destroyed Kaipinikadavu bridge near Chungathara; Pookkottumanna regulator-cum-bridge; Pathaar Bazaar, which had vanished in the floods; Kavalappara, which had seen the worst human casualty; Ambattipotti bridge, which had been washed away; and Government Seed Garden Complex at Munderi, which had suffered heavy damage.

The team then proceeded to the Mampad grama panchayat office, primary health centre at Mampad, hanging bridge at Mampad, the destroyed house at Kunduthode where four people were killed, and several other areas near Edavanna and Areekode.

P.V. Anvar, MLA, civic heads and local residents accompanied the team, which proceeded to Wayanad by Tuesday night.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
flood
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 18, 2019 2:41:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/central-team-visits-flood-hit-regions-in-malappuram/article29444179.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY