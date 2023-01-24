Central team visits fair price shops 

January 24, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Thrissur

A Central team has conducted inspections at various fair price shops in Thrissur district recently in connection with the celebration of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Prabhas Kumar, Director (Finance, Government of India), led the team. He was accompanied by P.R. Jayachandran (District Supply Officer, Thrissur), Mohammed Nisar M.S. (Senior Superintendent, Civil Supplies), Nitin Gopalakrishanan (District Project Manager, IMPDS, Thrissur), taluk supply officers and rationing inspectors. The physical condition of stock, working methods, stock, and customer feedback were examined. The team was satisfied with the operations of the shops in the district, according to a press release from the District Supply Office.