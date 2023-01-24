HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Central team visits fair price shops 

January 24, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A Central team has conducted inspections at various fair price shops in Thrissur district recently in connection with the celebration of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Prabhas Kumar, Director (Finance, Government of India), led the team. He was accompanied by P.R. Jayachandran (District Supply Officer, Thrissur), Mohammed Nisar M.S. (Senior Superintendent, Civil Supplies), Nitin Gopalakrishanan (District Project Manager, IMPDS, Thrissur), taluk supply officers and rationing inspectors. The physical condition of stock, working methods, stock, and customer feedback were examined. The team was satisfied with the operations of the shops in the district, according to a press release from the District Supply Office.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.