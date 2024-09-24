Central team to visit smart city site in Palakkad part of Kochi-Bengaluru industrial corridor on Oct. 1

A high level Central team will visit the site marked for the Industrial Smart City here as part of the Kochi-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor on October 1. The team will hold discussions with the State government and KINFRA officials here.

The Smart City is being envisaged in 1,710 acre at a cost of ₹3,806 crore. Both the Central and State governments will be sharing the expenses. An investment of ₹8,729 is expected at the Smart City.

Land acquisition progress

When the State government will acquire the land, the Centre is expected to develop the infrastructure. Out of the 1,710 acre land required in Puthussery central, Puthussery west and Kannambra, what remains to be acquired is only 240 acre in Puthussery west. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said here that the acquisition would be completed by December.

He visited the project site along with Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty and A. Prabhakaran, MLA, on Tuesday, September 24.

The smart city master plan was sanctioned, and environmental clearance given. Mr. Rajeeve said that the detailed project report (DPR) was approved and the tender formalities could be started soon. The State principal secretary is the project’s chairman and Central joint secretary is the chief executive officer.

In Puthussery central, 672.7 acre (59.16 per cent) land will be used for industrial purpose. As much as 420 acre will be given for pharmaceutical products, 96.5 acre for high tech sector, 42.3 acre for non-metallic mineral products, 54.3 acre for textiles, and 59.6 acre for recycling of products.

The Minister said that 134.4 acre would be kept aside for roads. When 64.76 acre land will be used for residential purposes, 27 acre will be used for basic amenities, and 12.48 acre for commercial purposes.

In Puthussery west, 130.19 acre (54.25 per cent) land will be used for industrial purposes. Food and beverages sector will get 64.46 acre land, fabricated metal products sector 52.94 acre land, and recycling sector will get 12.79 acre land. For roads, 34.39 acre will be kept aside.

In Kannambra, 169.67 acre (54.21 per cent) land will be used for industrial purposes. Food and beverages sector will get 107.34 acre, non metallic mineral products sector will get 20.1 acre, rubber and plastic products sector will get 30.67 acre, and recycling sector will get 11.56 acre.

For roads, 40.38 acre will be kept aside, when 4.66 acre will be used for residential purposes, 2.94 acre for commercial purposes, and 4.72 acre for basic amenities.

