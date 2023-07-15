HamberMenu
Central team to visit Muthalappozhi on Monday

Visit in the wake of death of four fishers off Muthalappozhi in boat capsize on July 10

July 15, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A high-level Central team will visit Muthalappozhi on Monday to look into the recurring fishing boat accidents in the region.

In the latest incident, four fishermen had died after a boat capsized off Muthalappozhi on July 10. Union Fisheries Minister Parshottam Rupala had informed Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan that the Centre would look into the issue.

The Central team will consist of the Fisheries Development Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner, and the Director, Central Institute of Coastal Engineering for Fishery (CICEF). Mr. Muraleedharan also will accompany the team.

The deaths of the fishermen had sparked a bitter stand-off between the State government and the Thiruvananthapuram archdiocese of the Catholic Church (Latin rite) following a visit by Ministers V. Sivankutty, Antony Raju, and G.R. Anil to Muthalappozhi.

The Ministers accused the vicar general of the archdiocese Fr. Eugene Pereira of attempting to provoke the assembled people to block them. The archdiocese had denied the charge, but blamed the State government of inaction in preventing the recurring boat accidents in the region.

