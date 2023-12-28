ADVERTISEMENT

Central team to investigate alleged unscientific disposal of endosulfan in Kerala’s Kasaragod district

December 28, 2023 11:34 am | Updated 11:34 am IST - Kasaragod

National Green Tribunal initiated the inspection following a complaint by human rights activist Ravindranath Shanbhogue from Udupi in Karnataka. The complaint contends that ‘improper burial practices’ of endosulfan may lead to its presence in groundwater over time

The Hindu Bureau

A team of activists led by Udupi-based endosulfan activist Ravindranath Shanbhogue collecting water samples from Nettanige Mudnur in Dakshina Kannada district, which is near Minchipadav in Kasaragod district of Kerala. (file) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A Central team is set to arrive in Kasaragod district of Kerala on December 28 (Thursday) to investigate allegations of unscientific disposal of endosulfan.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) initiated the inspection following a complaint lodged by human rights activist Ravindranath Shanbhogue from Udupi in Karnataka. The complaint contends that “improper burial practices” of endosulfan may lead to its presence in the groundwater over time.

The Central team will assess the situation at Minchipadav, Kasaragod, where a former plantation corporation employee disclosed the disposal of endosulfan in a disused well in 2013.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to the complaint, the NGT issued notices to both the Central and the State pollution boards.

The notices recommended that an expert committee conduct a comprehensive study and submit its findings by January 2, 2024.

Both Kerala and Karnataka have been duly notified.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala / Endosulfan

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US