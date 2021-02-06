Central team takes stock of State’s COVID situation

Thiruvananthapuram
The three-member team of officials from the Union Health Ministry, deputed by the Centre to look into the COVID-19 situation in Kerala, has recommended that the State immediately increase the number of tests done in the community.
They have also recommended that the State improve field-level monitoring and surveillance and to tighten contact tracing mechanisms and cluster mapping so that cases and contacts could be pin-pointed and followed up.
The high and consistent levels of test positivity in the State had come in for discussion during the meetings. The State Health officials raised the argument that the high test positivity was due to the faulty denominator—that private labs that were now doing a significant number of tests were not reporting the negative test results.
The team visited Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Kottayam districts, where the case graph had been on the rise in recent times and interacted with the district administration and health officials. They also met the Health Minister and the senior Health officials in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.
The Central team has also expressed their apprehensions over the fact that home care had all but replaced institutional care that the State was providing through first- and second-line treatment centres. In Kerala, COVID-19 seemed to be spreading within families, which was directly linked to the fact that home quarantine was not efficient.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath