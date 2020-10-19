Central team reviews COVID-preventive measures

Thrissur

19 October 2020 20:40 IST

The Central health team that visited Thrissur district on Monday to review the COVID-19 preventive measures called up on the people to be more vigilant against spread of the disease.

Expressing satisfaction over the preventive works, the team said even mild negligence will lead to spurt in cases.

The team led by Dr. Ruchi Jain, deputy director of the regional centre of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in Thiruvananthapuram and Dr. Neeraj Kumar Gupta of the Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi, attended the review meeting at the District Collectorate.

They visited government medical college hospital, COVID-19 first-line treatment centres, and containment zones.

District Collector S. Shanavas explained the preventive measures that have been taken in the district since the first case of the country was reported here on January 30.

The Collector explained about various preventive missions, activities of rapid response teams, process of tracing of contacts, awareness campaigns, screening tests at railway stations, bus stands and markets to the Central team. He also described the functioning of COVID-19 first-line and second-line treatment centres.

The team also visited KILA and Nattika first-line treatment centres and various containment zones such as Kunnamkulam, Choondal and Guruvayur.

The visit of the team gained importance in the wake of criticism made by the union health minister that Kerala failed in preventive measures against COVID-19.