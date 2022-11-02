Central team returns after bird flu assessment

The Hindu Bureau ALAPPUZHA
November 02, 2022 19:49 IST

A team of experts deployed by the Central government who spent four days in Alappuzha assessing the situation following the outbreak of avian influenza (H5N1) at Vazhuthanam near Haripad returned on Wednesday.

The team headed by Rajesh Kedamani, senior regional director, Regional Office of Health and Family Welfare, Bengaluru, wrapped up the visit with a meeting with District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja.

Officials said the Central team was happy with the district administration’s handling of the situation. In view of repeated bird flu outbreaks in the district, the team held talks with district authorities on matters that need special attention and ways to prevent the outbreak in future.

Mr. Teja said that a special awareness class would be given to duck farmers on preventing epidemics. He said that only those attending the class would be issued licenses from local bodies. If birds exhibit signs of any disease, farmers should immediately notify veterinarians. Failing to do so would invite legal proceedings.

