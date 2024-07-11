ADVERTISEMENT

Central team probes amoebic encephalitis death in Kannur

Published - July 11, 2024 12:31 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

A Central team visited Kannur following the death of a 13-year-old from Thotada due to amoebic encephalitis. The team comprised National Centre for Disease Control consultants Dr. K. Raghu and Anila Rajendran.

Deputy District Medical Officer Dr. K.C. Sachin held discussions with the team, which said that amoebas generally preferred warm climates and warm water.

The team also visited the house of the child who died of the illness and expressed satisfaction at measures taken by the Health department against amoebic encephalitis.

