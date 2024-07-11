GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Central team probes amoebic encephalitis death in Kannur

Published - July 11, 2024 12:31 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

A Central team visited Kannur following the death of a 13-year-old from Thotada due to amoebic encephalitis. The team comprised National Centre for Disease Control consultants Dr. K. Raghu and Anila Rajendran.

Deputy District Medical Officer Dr. K.C. Sachin held discussions with the team, which said that amoebas generally preferred warm climates and warm water.

The team also visited the house of the child who died of the illness and expressed satisfaction at measures taken by the Health department against amoebic encephalitis.

Related Topics

Kannur / disease / death / health

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.