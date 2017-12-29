Central team moots rehabilitation of cyclone victims

The Central team tasked with assessing the damage caused by Cyclone Ockhi in Kerala has proposed long-term measures for livelihood improvement of fisherfolk and steps to ensure their safety at sea.

During a high-level meeting with the State government on Friday after its four-day tour of the affected areas, team leader Bipin Mallick stressed the need to provide training for fishermen in alternative skills and promote processing and value addition of fish.

At a presentation before State ministers and senior officials, the team called for modernisation of the fishing fleet and installation of GPS equipment to keep track of the boats at sea. It also underlined the need to relocate families from the vulnerable areas of the coast in the light of the threats posed by climate change.

Mr.Mallick urged the government to identify safe zones for housing families of fisherfolk. The constitution of a maritime board was another major proposal. He said the proposals would be included in the recommendations to the Centre.

Hailing the State government, the local administration, coastal police, and defence forces, Mr.Mallick said they had done a commendable job in relief, rescue, and restoration in the cyclone-hit areas.

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac said the long-term package submitted by the government reflected the vulnerabilities of the State and the need to build resilience to climate change. “The lion’s share of the rehabilitation package, ₹3,003 crore, is earmarked for relocation of houses from the vulnerable areas of the coast,” he said.

Chief Secretary K.M. Abraham, Additional Chief Secretary P.H. Kurian, and Member Secretary, SDMA, Sekhar Kuriakose were present.