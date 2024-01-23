Central team expresses satisfaction with State’s health initiatives

January 23, 2024 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST

Thiruvananthapuram

The Joint Supportive Supervision and Monitoring (JSSM) team, from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which visited Kerala from January 15-20 to review various health schemes in the State has expressed its full satisfaction over Kerala’s health initiatives, according to a press release issued by the office of the Health Minister here on Tuesday.

The team, which visited Ernakulam and Wayanad districts, expressed its happiness over the non communicable disease control and palliative care initiatives being implemented in these districts.

The nine-member team, led by a Deputy Secretary from the Union Health Ministry, included representatives of the WHO, National Health System Resource Centre and Tata Trust, apart from the Ministry officials.

The team visited selected public sector hospitals, including general hospitals, district hospitals, family health centres and popular health centres in both Wayanad and Ernakulam. The physical infrastructure and basic care facilities in these institutions were far ahead of what was available in health centres in the rest of the country, the team is reported to have commented.

The popular participation and the participation of local bodies in the administration of the health centres was also noted.

The other health initiatives showcased on behalf of the State included the NCD screening programme, e-health NCD module, Swas (respiratory health), dialysis programme, retinopathy clinics, physiotherapy and palliative care services and 360 metabolic centres.

The team suggested better documentation of the State’s successes in the health sector, the press release said.