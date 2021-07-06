Central team directs to scale up enforcement in places with high TPR

Containment, treatment measures reviewed

A Central team that visited the district on Tuesday to assess the COVID-19 situation has instructed the authorities to strengthen enforcement measures in places that reported high test positivity rate (TPR).

The two-member team comprising Ruchi Jain and Saka Vinod Kumar also recommended intensive contact tracing and awareness campaigns on vaccination. They reviewed containment and treatment measures in Alappad and Thrikkovilvattam panchayats that reported many cases of late. The team also visited ward number 8 in Kuzhithura, a containment zone in Alappad panchayat.

Satisfaction

The doctors expressed satisfaction at the preventive and containment measures implemented by the Health Department and district administration in the panchayats.

The team also visited Primary Health Centre, Thrikkovilvattam, and containment zones in the area, including Kurumanna, Pangonam and Cherikkonam.

They were accompanied by District Medical Officer R. Sreelatha, Deputy DMO R. Sandhya, Alappad grama panchayat president Ullas, Thrikkovilvattam grama panchayat president L. Jayalajakumari and health officials.

Meetings held

Following the visit, panchayats convened emergency core committee meetings to implement the instructions.

Kollam had reported seven UK variants and 52 delta variants of COVID-19 earlier. The cases were reported from places including Pathanapuram, Paravur, Pozhikkara, Kavanad, Chavara, Neduvathoor, Thrikkovilvattam, Ummannur, Kundara, Anchal, Punalur and Kadakkal.