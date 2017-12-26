Central team begins damage assessment

The Central team deputed by the Union Home Ministry to assess the damage and loss caused by Cyclone Ockhi in the State arrived here on Tuesday.

The delegation led by Additional Secretary (Disaster Management) Bipin Mallick split into three to visit various parts of the State that were affected by the cyclone. The team headed by Mr.Mallick visited a few locations in the coastal areas here to take stock of the situation. The team called on the families of fishermen at Poonthura who had perished at sea during the cyclone or were reported missing.

Accompanied by V.S. Sivakumar MLA, District Collector K.Vasuki and officials from the Revenue Department, the team members visited the local church, held discussions with the priest, and accepted a memorandum submitted by the parish. They also toured the Cheriyamuttam village.

During talks with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Secretariat, Mr.Mallick and Sanjay Pandey, Assistant Commissioner (Fisheries), said they would inform the Centre about the long-term measures announced by the State to develop the fisheries sector.

Mr.Mallick also suggested the formation of a task force for the coastal areas.

The Chief Minister told the delegation that the government had taken steps to modernise the fishing fleet and provide housing for the coastal communities. Additional Chief Secretary P.H.Kurian and SDMA member secretary Sekhar L.Kuriakose were present.

The team later left for Thenmala and Kulathupuzha in Kollam district to assess the damage caused by the cyclone in these areas.

The team is scheduled to visit the fishing villages of Beemapally and Vizhinjam on Wednesday.

Three teams

While one of the other two teams will tour the coastal areas in Ernakulam and Alappuzha, the third team will assess the damages in Thrissur and Malappuram districts. The delegation is scheduled to hold a debriefing session here on Friday after collating the information collected from the districts.

The quantum of assistance sought by the State to provide relief and rehabilitation for the cyclone victims would be based on the assessment of the Central team. Kerala has sought a cyclone relief package of ₹7,340 crore from the Centre.

Meanwhile, a meeting convened by the Latin Archdiocese here urged the Central team to visit all the coastal villages affected by the cyclone and prepare a comprehensive relief and rehabilitation package.

Representatives of civil society and fishermen organisations who participated in the meeting called for continuing the search and rescue operation for the fishermen who had gone missing at sea.