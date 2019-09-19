Central team apprised of flood damage in Wayanad district

The visit of a Central team to evaluate the destruction caused by floods and landslips last month in Wayanad district concluded here on Wednesday.

The four-member team, led by Prakash, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, visited Puthumala, Chooralmala, Mundakkai, Attamala, Kurichyarmala and Boys Town regions, which were devastated by the floods and landslips a few weeks ago.

The other members of the team were K. Manoharan, Director, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare; Subhash Chandra Meena, Joint Director, Ministry of Finance, and O.P. Suman, Deputy Director, Ministry of Power. District administration officials led by Collector A.R. Ajayakumar received the team at the Wayanad collectorate here.

At a session conducted at the collectorate conference hall, Mr. Ajayakumar made a presentation on the destruction caused in the district. He explained to the team that the district had received double the normal rainfall this year and the flood had affected 49 villages. As many as 19 persons were killed in incidents related to floods and landslips, Mr.Ajayakumar said .

As many as 38,779 members of 10,077 families were shifted to relief camps, he said. In addition, 472 houses were destroyed fully and 7,230 houses partly in rain-related incidents, he said.

The first visit of the team was to Puthumala near Meppadi, where 12 persons were killed and five persons are still missing in a landslip on August 8. Mr. Ajayakumar and Wayanad Sub Collector N.S.K. Umesh explained the intensity of the disaster and the rescue operations led by the district administration with the assistance of various agencies.

Dr.A.Sreeja, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority hazard analyst; K.K.Sahad, Meppadi grama panchayat president; P.Ranjith Kumar, South Wayanad Forest Division Officer; P.U.Das, District Soil Conservation Officer; Yosuf, Land Revenue Deputy Collector; and T.P. Abdul Harris, Vythiri tahsildar, accompanied the team.