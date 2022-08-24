Central stance on off-Budget loans discriminatory: Kerala CM

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union government is of the view that extra-Budgetary resource mobilisation is okay for it but not for Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Pointing out the remarks on the Union government in the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India report of 2022 during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said then loans of the Air India Assets Holding Ltd., Indian Railway Finance Corporation, and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had not been shown in the Union government’s figures. Of the ₹21,985 crore loan taken by Air India Assets Holding Ltd., only ₹7,000 crore had been shown and the loans of ₹14,985 crore had not been included in the statement. The Union government had even given guarantee for ₹14,985 crore.

The loan of ₹36,400 crore taken by Indian Railway Finance Corporation too had not been included in the statement.

In the 2016-17 financial year, the Union government had taken off-Budget loans to the tune of ₹79,167 crore, in 2017-18 that for ₹88,095 crore, in 2018-19 for ₹1,62,605 crore, and in 2019-20 for ₹1,48,316 crore, Mr. Vijayan pointed out.