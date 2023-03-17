Central policies leading to an emergency in the country’s power sector: K. Krishnankutty

March 17, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty on Friday blamed policies followed by the Central government for setting the stage for an ‘‘emergency’‘ in the country’s power sector.

Central policies favouring entry of private monopolies in power generation and distribution were likely to trigger an increase in power tariffs in the near future, Mr. Krishnankutty said, replying to questions in the State Assembly. It might also give rise to a situation where electricity would become inaccessible to the farming community, he said.

The following Central decisions were paving the way for an emergency in the power sector, Mr. Krishnankutty alleged: the Electricity (Amendment) Bill that contained provisions for encouraging privatisation in the sector, the Electricity (Amendment) Rules that would enable distribution companies to automatically impose thermal fuel surcharge on electricity bills on a monthly basis, the introduction of the High Price Day Ahead Market mechanism that permitted generating companies to sell at up to ₹50 per unit in energy exchanges, and the direction issued to import coal-based thermal power plants to operate at full capacity.

Such policies and regulations of the Centre that favoured generating companies in the matter of price determination had negatively impacted Kerala, which depended on outside purchases to meet nearly 70% of its demand, he said. Between April and October 2022, the State-run Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) incurred an additional expenditure of ₹11.07 crore in power purchases from thermal plants using imported coal, according to him.

Entry of private players in power distribution could lead to their cherry-picking of high-paying and urban consumers, leaving the burden of supply to the less profitable consumer segments and rural areas to the public sector, Mr. Krishnankutty said. In the long run, such developments could undermine the robust public sector interventions in power including total electrification achieved by Kerala over the years, he said.

Mr. Krishnankutty also accused the Centre of using the additional borrowing limit of 0.5% of the GSDP tied to power sector reforms as a ‘‘weapon’‘ to keep the States under its thumb.