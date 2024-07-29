GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute achieves success in captive breeding of giant trevally

Giant trevally is a fast-growing, important food fish that can be farmed in marine and estuarine cages, pens and coastal ponds

Published - July 29, 2024 04:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has succeeded in induced breeding and seed production of the giant trevally (Caranx ignobilis) in what has been described by scientists at the institute as a major achievement in mariculture research.

Giant trevally is a fast-growing, important food fish that can be farmed in marine and estuarine cages, pens and coastal ponds. The fish can grow faster than pompanos and can tolerate wider salinity ranges and water quality conditions.

“The achievement is a breakthrough in mariculture and is a significant advancement in the efforts to sustainably manage and conserve giant trevally as a new candidate species in the mariculture sector,” said A. Gopalakrishnan, director of CMFRI.

The technology for captive breeding of giant trevally was developed by scientists at the Vizhinjam Regional Centre of CMFRI at Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram with funding from the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology.

Extensive research and trials were required to overcome challenges due to specific breeding requirements and the complex reproductive biology of the fish. This involved meticulous monitoring of its behaviour, hormone administration and precise environmental control.

The research was carried out under the leadership of scientists Ambarish P. Gop, M. Sakthivel and B. Santhosh.

A highly valued game fish that is commercially valued for its firm and excellent flesh quality preferred across the Indo-Pacific region, giant trevally is much sought-after and its price ranges from ₹400 to ₹700 a kg. The fish belongs to the Carangidae family and is well known for its large size and has immense potential in the mariculture sector, typically found in coastal reefs, lagoons and open seas.

CMFRI’s initial cage farming trials with pellet feed indicated that the fish reaches marketable size up to 500 g in five months and around 1 kg in 8 months.

“The initial success of giant trevally’s captive seed production is expected to pave the way for large-scale fish seed production and farming of the fish”, said Dr. Gopalakrishnan.

