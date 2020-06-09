Central Kerala’s Vadakkunnathan, Guruvayur temples reopens

Thrissur

Sree Vadakkunnathan Temple, Thrissur, and Sreekrishna Temple, Guruvayur, two of the important temples in Central Kerala, opened on Tuesday after a break of two and half months.

Sreekrishna temple had arranged a virtual queue system for temple dharshan. An e-booking facility was arranged. E-token, with date and time, was given for 300-odd people for dharshan on Tuesday.

Devotees were asked to reach the temple half an hour before the given time. A safe distance of two metres was maintained between people. Devotees were allowed to enter the temple through East Nada after thermal scanning and cleansing of hands. A medical team was present for examining people. Shops at the Temple premises were also opened.

Sree Vadakkunnathan Temple was opened for devotees from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Devotees were allowed inside and had to adhere to all safety guidelines instructed by the government.

Around 200 devotees visited the temple in the morning. Temple will be opened from 5 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. in the evening too.

Meanwhile Paramekkavu and Thiruvambadi, two other important temples in the Thrissur City , were not opened on Tuesday. The temple management decided to remain closed as it was practically difficult to maintain the restrictions.

St. Joseph’s Church, Pavaratty, and St. Thomas Church Palayur, two important churches in the district will remain closed till end of the month.