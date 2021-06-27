Central institutes flout quota norms, says MP

27 June 2021 20:23 IST

Somaprasad says IITs, IIMs, NITs lax in implementing reservation at PG, PhD levels

Central institutes like IITs, IIMs, IISc., IISERs, NITs and IIITs continue to violate reservation norms, says K. Somaprasad, MP, based on the information accessed through Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Despite Central Education Institution (Reservation in Admission) Act-2006 and Central Education Institution (Reservation in Teachers Cadre) Act-2019, their provisions are reportedly not yet implemented at PG and PhD levels.

The MP points out that Indian Institute of Science (IISc.), Bengaluru, continues to violate reservation norms and according to the admission figures of the past five years, released by Ministry of Education in Parliament, less than 20% of the total PhD admissions were in the non-general categories. “There were zero PhD admissions from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories in two consecutive years. The SC, Scheduled Tribes (ST) and OBC representation in PhD admissions were 9%, 2%, and 8% respectively. For Master of Technology and Master of Design, ST representation was at 6%. SC representation in MTech courses was 14%. Only 1% and 18% of the total Master of Management admissions were students from ST and OBC categories.”

‘Immediate intervention’

Mr. Somaprasad has approached the chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes demanding immediate intervention. “During the 2015-2020 period, none of the 23 IITs provided the required proportions of admissions in PhD. The figures for 2020 revealed that several individual departments have a total disregard for the reservation provisions in PhD admissions.”

892 seats lost

He adds that 20 IITs failed to admit enough SC students and 14 IITs recorded low admission rates of OBCs. “A total of 892 seats were lost by SC/ST/OBC categories due to the non- implementation of reservation policy. As per a recent news report, 17 departments of IIT Kharagpur did not admit SC students for PhD during the last three years,” he says.

Teaching posts

He observes that over 60% of teaching faculty posts for SC and OBC categories are still vacant at the IIMs along with 93% of professor posts for ST category at the Central Universities. “Reservation provisions as per CEI 2019 Act for faculty recruitment are yet to come into effect at the Centrally funded technical institutions because of the flexible cadre system,” he says.