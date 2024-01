January 05, 2024 01:01 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Central Goods and Services Tax department raided a spices shop owned by M.M. Lambodaran, brother of former Minister and senior CPI(M) leader M.M. Mani, on Thursday. Sources said the raid was carried out at High Range Spices at Iruttukanam, near Adimali, in Idukki. The raid was based on a complaint against Mr. Lambodaran for tax evasion. Sources said eight officials reached the establishment around 10.30 a.m. for the raid. The raid continued till the evening.