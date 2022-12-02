Central forces can be deployed in Vizhinjam port area, State informs HC

December 02, 2022 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - KOCHI

Central forces had authority, even without a request from the State, to maintain security on the Vizhinjam port premises and the matter will be discussed with the Centre, govt. submits in court

The Hindu Bureau

The State government submitted before the Kerala High Court on Friday that it was open to the deployment of Central forces on the Vizhinjam port premises that witnessed largescale violence on Sunday.

The Central forces had authority, even without a request from the State, to maintain security on the Vizhinjam port premises, it said and further submitted that the matter would be discussed with the Centre. The submission was made at the hearing on a petition filed by the Adani Group and the contracting firm seeking police protection for port-construction works.

Following this, Justice Anu Sivaraman directed counsel for the State and the Centre to get instructions from the respective governments and submit their response by the next posting date (Wednesday).

On the action taken against perpetrators of Sunday’s violence, the State government said cases had been registered against many of them, including the Bishop. The State availed all means, except resorting to firing, to prevent the possible death of hundreds of people.

Counsel for the Adani Group and the contracting firm submitted that the ‘instigators’ were still residing at a shed installed in the project area where a protest was being staged. The police arrested only five persons from among the thousands who violated the court’s order.

Counsel referred to an affidavit filed by the police that approximately 500 agitators led by Fr. Eugine Pereira and many other priests trespassed into the port area and caused damage worth ₹2.20 lakh.

The court then asked the State attorney to specify the measures taken to arrest the accused, including instigators of Sunday’s violence. The attorney said the State was trying its level best to proceed against them.

Stating that the police were helpless in maintaining law and order, counsel for the petitioners said the situation called for the deployment of Central forces “at least in the project area”.

In response, the State submitted that it had no objection to deploying Central forces in the project area and that law and order outside the project area would be taken care of by the State police.

