Central Election Deputy Commissioner reviews poll preparedness

February 13, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Central Election Deputy Commissioner Ajay Bhadoo chairing a high-level meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Central Election Deputy Commissioner Ajay Bhadoo chaired a high-level meeting of officials here on Tuesday to assess the preparedness for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Mr.Bhadoo stressed the need for strong measures to check political violence and a coordinated approach by government agencies to check the flow of unaccounted money and drugs into the State during the election period. Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul told the meeting that the election machinery in the State was ready for the polls.

Additional Director General of Police M.R. Ajithkumar who is also the State police nodal officer for the elections explained the arrangements made by the police for the elections. Various other enforcement agencies also appraised the meeting of the steps taken for the polls.

Officials of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, State GHST department, Enforcement Directorate, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Narcotics Control Bureau, Excise department, Income Tax, Railway protection Force, CISF, Coast guard, Reserve Bank of India and State Level Bankers Committee attended the meeting.

Mr.Bhadoo also interacted with District Collectors and District Police Chiefs to review the preparations at the district- level.

