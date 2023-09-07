Central authority permits animal transfer from Thrissur Zoo to Puthur Zoological Park

September 07, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Central Zoo Authority has accorded permission to transfer animals from the Thrissur Zoo to the Puthur Zoological Park.

The zoo currently houses 117 birds, 279 mammals and 43 reptiles belonging to 48 diverse species. Permission has been obtained to shift these to the new facility within six months. The transfer will be undertaken in a phased manner, according to a statement issued by Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran here on Thursday.

The Puthur Zoological Park has been developed at a cost of ₹360 crore.