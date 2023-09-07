HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Central authority permits animal transfer from Thrissur Zoo to Puthur Zoological Park

September 07, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Zoo Authority has accorded permission to transfer animals from the Thrissur Zoo to the Puthur Zoological Park.

The zoo currently houses 117 birds, 279 mammals and 43 reptiles belonging to 48 diverse species. Permission has been obtained to shift these to the new facility within six months. The transfer will be undertaken in a phased manner, according to a statement issued by Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran here on Thursday.

The Puthur Zoological Park has been developed at a cost of ₹360 crore.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.