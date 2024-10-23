Central agency should probe Naveen Babu’s death: V.M. Sudheeran

V.M. Sudheeran, senior Congress leader and former president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, has demanded that a Central agency investigate the death of Naveen Babu, former Additional District Magistrate of Kannur.

He was speaking at the remembrance meeting of writer, journalist, and thinker C.P. Sreedharan, held at Sahitya Akademi Hall here on Wednesday.

Mr. Sudheeran criticised the current situation, stating that former president of the Kannur district panchayat P.P. Divya stands as a challenge to the principle that all are equal before the law. He expressed concern that if investigations proceed in this manner, the culprits may escape the punishment they deserve, leading to a loss of credibility of the law and order system.

He remarked that Indian democracy is in a fragile state. The democracy has been reduced to mere voting, resulting in a loss of morality across all sectors of society.

Mr. Sudheeran pointed out that C.P. Sreedharan never hesitated to speak out against the injustice and malpractices he observed in the literary, cultural, and media fields. He warned that the current happenings in the country might mislead the younger generation regarding the true essence of morality and governance. He hopes that Sreedharan’s memories will inspire society to awaken to the right path.

The event, organised by the C.P. Sreedharan Foundation, was chaired by writer Dr. P.V. Krishnan Nair. Writer C.P. Vijaya Krishnan delivered a tribute, and the main address on "Dominance and Enlightenment: A Philosophical Critique" was presented by Dr. Abey Koshy, former head of the Philosophy Department at Kaladi Shankara University. M.P. Surendran led the discussion.