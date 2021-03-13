Central agencies targeting KIIFB: Pinarayi

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that Central agencies had been targeting the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for some time but they were not going to find anything incriminating in the organisation.
Mr. Vijayan, who is contesting from Dharmadam constituency, was addressing a public meeting here.
They have to understand that KIIFB was being operated in compliance with the law. Their move was not just against the KIIFB but against the State, he said.
State’s progress
Mr. Vijayan said that everyone had seen the change that had come about across the State. When there was no progress happening in BJP-ruled States, there were some unable to tolerate that a lot of development was taking place in Kerala. Hence, they were trying to somehow offset this change and were targeting the KIIFB.
Cong.-BJP nexus
He said that there was a nexus between the Congress and the BJP in this regard. But people had expressed their faith in the LDF and they would make the right decision, he said.
