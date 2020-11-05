Central agencies pandering to political interests: CM

He says government will not forsake mandate given it to by people

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that some Central agencies were pandering to political interests hell-bent on thwarting the government’s development agenda.

The “heinous powers” wanted to “exile from Kerala” investors and infrastructure projects. The government would not chase controversies. The administration was single-mindedly focussed on implementing its programme. The government would not forsake the mandate given it to by people.

Family’s grievance

Mr. Vijayan said he could not comment on the Enforcement Directorate’s inspection of the house of Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. The government had no information on the nature of the evidence against Bineesh. However, his family appeared to have some genuine grievance about the conduct of ED inspectors during the raid.

Hence, they had moved the agencies concerned. “Central agencies should act fairly. They should not cater to the interests of any political powers,” Mr. Vijayan said. The CM said the government had no apprehensions about the ED’s summons to his Additional Private Secretary, C.M. Raveendran.

Mr. Vijayan said eliminating Maoists was not government policy. Uniformed and armed irregulars had attacked the police in the Wayanad forests. The police had fired back in self-defence, resulting in the death of one person.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) had slammed the encounter death as barbaric.