Central agencies ‘misused to destabilise’ Kerala government: CPI(M)

New Delhi:

19 November 2020 23:09 IST

Accused being pressured to name political leaders, says party.

The CPI(M) Polit Bureau in a statement condemned the manner in which the Enforcement Directorate and other central investigating agencies were being “misused” to “destabilise” the democratically-elected Left government in Kerala and target Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“Central investigations into to the gold smuggling case under the UAPA over the allegation that the money received through such smuggling was being used for anti-national activities is instead being used to implicate the political leadership of the ruling LDF government in Kerala,” the statement said.

The statement further said two of the accused, who are now in custody, have said they were being pressured to name the political leadership in return for being allowed to turn approvers, from being charged as accused.

“This is absolutely atrocious and unacceptable. BJP Central government is using the central agencies to undermine the basic tenets of the Indian Constitution and grossly misuse them to advance their political interests through such unconstitutional means,” the statement added.

The party said it is confident that the people of Kerala will give a befitting reply to the machinations by the BJP.

Earlier in the day, in the latest edition of its mouthpiece, People's Democracy, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) alleged that four central agencies — the National Investigation Agency, Customs, Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation — probing the gold-smuggling case, are “using it as a springboard to extend their enquiries into various government projects and schemes”.

The editorial said when the smuggling of gold through diplomatic baggage was discovered in July, the Chief Minister had promptly asked the Centre to investigate the case through one of its appropriate agencies, as was necessary since the goods were smuggled from abroad.

It alleged that the Union Home Ministry entrusted the case to the NIA, even though there was no prima facie ground to suspect any terror funding or national security threat. It then went on to describe the roles played by the other investigating agencies in the case.

The editorial further said that the Congress and BJP in the State were working together.

“The coordination between the Congress and BJP leaders in the State has become obvious with the leaders of both parties coming out with similar statements on all developing issues connected with the investigations by the central agencies,” it said.