Centenary show on Satyajit Ray at Durbar Hall in Kochi

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI 
September 23, 2022 22:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

For a month from Sunday, the Durbar Hall Art Centre will host a rare exhibition on auteur Satyajit Ray in addition to screening of some of his films jointly organised by Kerala Lalithakala Akademi and the Kolkata Centre for Creativity. The Satyajit Ray Centenary Show Volume-III, as it is called, will be inaugurated by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve. Filmmaker-cinematographer Shaji N. Karun will deliver the keynote address. Artist Surendran Nair will be honoured on the occasion. KCC Visual Arts head Sidharth Sivakumar will detail the exhibition that brings together the lesser-known aspects of Ray’s works from Gallery Rasa’s collection such as his lobby cards, original storyboards, press books, posters, book covers, and rare photographs of Ray taken by Nemai Ghosh and Tarapada Banerjee. The show will also feature costumes from the film Shatranj ke Khilari and never-seen-before letters written by Ray to Debjani Ray. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app