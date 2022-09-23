Centenary show on Satyajit Ray at Durbar Hall in Kochi

ADVERTISEMENT

For a month from Sunday, the Durbar Hall Art Centre will host a rare exhibition on auteur Satyajit Ray in addition to screening of some of his films jointly organised by Kerala Lalithakala Akademi and the Kolkata Centre for Creativity. The Satyajit Ray Centenary Show Volume-III, as it is called, will be inaugurated by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve. Filmmaker-cinematographer Shaji N. Karun will deliver the keynote address. Artist Surendran Nair will be honoured on the occasion. KCC Visual Arts head Sidharth Sivakumar will detail the exhibition that brings together the lesser-known aspects of Ray’s works from Gallery Rasa’s collection such as his lobby cards, original storyboards, press books, posters, book covers, and rare photographs of Ray taken by Nemai Ghosh and Tarapada Banerjee. The show will also feature costumes from the film Shatranj ke Khilari and never-seen-before letters written by Ray to Debjani Ray.