Centenary fete of Thrissur Corpn. begins

‘Nedupuzha Overbridge will be completed this year itself’

The Thrissur city has been fast developing as an important place in the global map, Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan has said.

He was addressing a function here on Thursday to open the year-long Shatabdi (centenary) celebrations of the Thrissur Corporation.

“The entire world watched with surprise the way the local self government institutions faced the challenges posed by the calamities from Ockhi to COVID-19. Efforts are being taken by the Chief Minister to solve the doubts related to the K-Rail project,” he said. The government was committed to improving the living conditions of the common man, he said.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government will work for the development of the State and welfare of the people, Minister for Devaswom K. Radhakrishan, who unveiled the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, said.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan said the Nedupuzha Overbridge would be completed in the Shatabdi year itself. Many such development projects were in the pipeline, he said. Minister for

Mayor’s chamber

Higher Education R. Bindu inaugurated online the renovated chamber of the Mayor.

Mayor M.K. Varghese , who presided over the function, said that Thrissur would be made a hunger-free Corporation by the end of 2022.

P. Balachandran, MLA, was the chief guest at the function.