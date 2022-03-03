Centenary celebrations
CM to open the event
Kozhikode
The centenary celebrations of the JDT Group of Institutions will be held at JDT auditorium on Saturday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will open the event. Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas, Port Minister Ahammed Devarkovil, Mayor Beena Philip and people’s representatives from various Assembly constituencies will attend the function.
