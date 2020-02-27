Centenarian grandma set to get Aadhaar

Kerala’s great grandmother Bhageerathi Amma, who recently won the accolades of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat radio address for clearing fourth-level examination at the age of 105, is now set to get her Aadhaar card.

Hailing from Kollam, the centenarian woman had scripted history by becoming the oldest learner by winning the fourth standard equivalency examination conducted by the State-run Kerala State Literacy Mission (KSLM).

While expressing happiness over the Prime Minister mentioning her name in his monthly radio address last week, Bhageerathi Amma had said her only sorrow was that she was yet to get her Aadhaar card. The chances of getting government welfare pension were gone as she had no Aadhaar card, she said. Officials of a nationalised bank, who came to know about the plight of the woman through media, recently visited her at her home and completed all necessary procedures to get her enrolled for the Aadhaar card.

She has now got the acknowledgement receipt for the Aadhaar enrolment andThe card is expected to be issued in the next two days, a KSLM official said.

“Bhageerathi Amma tried to get Aadhaar card before also but unfortunately she could not make it due to technical reasons. Her fingerprint and retinal scan could not be taken due to old age,” the official said.