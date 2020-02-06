Census: State’s first phase in May

The first phase of the data collection exercise as part of Census 2021 will be held across Kerala from May 1 to 30 this year. For the first time, enumerators will use mobile app to collect the data.

At a meeting convened here on Wednesday, Chief Secretary Tom Jose told District Collectors that the revision of the National Population Register would not be taken up in Kerala as part of the census.

The first part of the Census involves house listing and housing census while the population enumeration exercise will be taken up in the second phase from February 9 to 28, 2021.

Mr. Jose urged the Collectors to ensure the cooperation of all sections in the perations that are crucial for development planning over the next 10 years. The government has approved a list of 31 questions for the house listing exercise.

Additional Director General and Census Commissioner of India Janardan Yadav, Principal Secretary, General Administration K.R.Jyothilal and Census officials participated in the meeting.