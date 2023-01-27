Census records a 65% increase in waterbird count in Thiruvananthapuram

January 27, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Asian Waterbird Census (AWC) 2023 has recorded a 65% increase in waterbirds in Thiruvananthapuram district, albeit with a slight dip in the count of species. Instilling hope among nature lovers despite concerns posed by anthropogenic activities, the annual census that was jointly conducted by WWF-India and the social forestry wing of the Forest department recently enumerated 5,396 birds belonging to 70 species from 11 sites spread across the district.

This was a considerable increase from the count of 3,270 birds belonging to 72 species recorded last year. Barring a slight decline that was observed in Poovar estuary and the Punchakkari-Vellayani wetland complex, all the other locations reported a trend of increasing population. However, the birders raised concerns on the quality of habitats across all the wetlands. Except Pazhanchira wetlands near Attingal, all the other wetlands have been facing multiple and severe threats from anthropogenic activities.

Threats at Vellayani

The Punchakkari-Vellayani wetland complex, regarded the birding hub of the capital city, has been experiencing threats in the form of solid waste dumping, shift from paddy cultivation to fertiliser-intensive vegetable cultivation, and noise pollution from crackers that are used by farmers to scare away birds, and loudspeakers. A growing trend of wedding and other photo shoots has also driven away birds from the area.

Nonetheless, the wetland is home to many bird species including migratory ones like Pacific Golden Plover, Western Yellow Wagtail, White Wagtail, Painted Stork, Eurasian Spoonbill, Wood Sandpiper and Grey-headed Lapwing. The team counted 1,419 birds belonging to 51 species on this location.

Shore birds such as Great Crested Terns, Greater and Lesser Sand Plovers, Kentish Plovers and Western Reef Herons were sighted in the Poovar estuary. The paddy field maintained by the Agriculture department at Mosque Lane, Kesavadasapuram, reflected a disappointing picture with only few Wood and Green Sandpipers reported. The team visited the comparatively less disturbed Pazhanchira wetlands, near Attingal, and counted 1,298 birds belonging to 34 species.

Museum compound

The census found that the museum and zoo compound still remained a safe haven for the endangered Oriental Dater with year-round nesting. A crowd of 22 Black-crowned Night Herons and other waterbirds were also seen around the two large ponds there.

The Akkulam wetlands reported an increase in bird count compared to the last year, despite the lake facing grave threats from unscientific developmental activities, reclamation, and severe water pollution. Species including the Bronze-winged Jacanas and Oriental Darters were seen there. Whimbrels, Common Greenshank, Common Redshank, and Asian Openbills were the highlights from Kadinamkulam wetlands.

Saju S. Nair, Assistant Conservator of Forests (Social Forestry), Thiruvananthapuram, addressed the participants of the survey during the valedictory session. AWC coordinator and WWF-India senior education officer A.V. Sivakumar and WWF-India State director Renjan Mathew Varghese were also present.