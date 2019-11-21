Censure of MLAs roils House

The censure of four Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition legislators for unruly behaviour by Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan roiled the Assembly on Thursday.

Mr. Sreeramakrishnan ruled that the conduct of Congress legislators Roji M. John, Eldose P. Kunnappilly, I. C. Balakrishnan and Anwar Sadat in the House on Wednesday warranted reprimand under provision 53 of the rules governing the behaviour of members in the House.

The lawmakers had rushed to the Speaker’s dais on Wednesday to condemn a police action that resulted in injuries to several Congress workers, notably Shafi Parambil, MLA.

Mr. Sreeramakrishnan said the MLAs had crossed the line and ‘collective wisdom and precedent’ dictated that the Chair admonish their disorderly conduct. He said parliamentary party leaders, including O. Rajagopal, the sole member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had demanded action against the Congress legislators.

The Speaker’s decision had the Opposition crying foul and on their feet. They raised slogans and trooped into the well of the House. They demanded to know whether Mr. Rajagopal had replaced Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as the leader of the House. The Opposition alleged the Speaker behaved as if he was an appendage of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The members held aloft newspaper pictures showing Mr. Sreeramakrishnan protesting on the Speaker's dais when he was in the Opposition in March 2015.

Double standards

They said the Speaker had employed double standards to deal with the Opposition and those now in the ruling front.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala described the censure as arbitrary and undemocratic. The Opposition felt abandoned by the Speaker. He had not factored in the pain of Congress MLAs who witnessed the police thrashing one of their own. Mr. Chennithala led Opposition members out of the House, accusing the government of shielding the officers who brutalised the lawmaker.

Mr. Sreeramakrishnan said a ‘censure’ was the least of penalties. The Chair had acted with moderation and the Opposition had no cause for complaint. The House later adjourned sine die.