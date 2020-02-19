Cement terminal project to be opposed

KOLLAM

19 February 2020 23:17 IST

Was shelved earlier after protests

A move to reconsider the proposal for a cement terminal at Pallithottam, a project abandoned by the government, has given rise to anxiety and resentment among the residents, most of them members of the fishing community.

The proposal was met with stiff opposition and Finance Minister T. M. Thomas Isaac on an earlier occasion had clarified that the government has no plans to go forward with the project.

Meeting called

“But the district administration has decided to convene a meeting to discuss the project at the instruction of Ports Secretary. The meeting is scheduled for February 25 and we want that meeting called off,” said Kollam district Matsya Thozhilali Union (CITU) president H.Basil Lal.

According to the residents, the project is not suited for Pallithottam, which is a heavily populated area.

“Along with environmental issues it will also affect our livelihood. Though there are cement terminals in Kochi, they are not located at residential areas,” said a resident.

In early 2019 the news of the proposed cement factory had suddenly popped up based on a RTI document. But later government representatives explained that the proposal was considered in 2013 and then abandoned.

Mr.Basil Lal added that the meeting is part of efforts to generate confusion among the fishers.

Members of Teeradesha Avakasha Samrakshana Samiti, who took out a march on Wednesday to mark their protest against the latest development, say the terminal will affect the daily life of persons residing in 15 km radius.

“Those living in the coastal areas from Chinnakkada to Cheriyazheekkal will have to face the consequences. Despite Fisheries Minister J.Mercykutty Amma taking a position against the project, the officials are initiating the procedures for implementation and we find it really strange,” said Samson Johny, secretary.