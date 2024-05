The Ahalia Heritage Village on Ahalia campus at Kanjikode began a 10-day cement sculpting camp on Friday. Cement relief works will be prepared on the back walls of Tribal Mural Gallery and Kerala Heritage Mural Gallery. Twelve sculptors from across the State are taking part in the camp, which will continue till May 26. R.V.K. Varma, head of Ahalia Heritage Village, inaugurated the camp.