Cell to combat COVID-19 in tribal hamlets of Wayanad

Kalpetta

26 April 2021 19:52 IST

The Wayanad district administration has constituted a tribal COVID-19 cell to contain the spread of the pandemic in tribal hamlets and coordinate with various departments for the purpose in the wake of the increasing COVID positive cases in the district.

Dr. Nitha Sukumaran, former Health Additional Director, is the coordinator of the cell. A. Manoj Kumar and V.P. Akbar Ali, social workers of the Tribal Development Department, are the other members of the team, District Collector Adeela Abdulla said in a release here.

Ms. Abdulla also issued directives to close all tourism destinations in the district till May 3 and stop all driving tests as well as fitness tests of vehicles till further order.

All shops in the district should close at 7.30 p.m. and COVID-19 protocol should be followed in public places, she said.

Fresh infections

As many as 500 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Monday.

Of the new cases, 492 persons were infected through local contact and eight persons came back from other States.

The district has so far reported 39,906 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 29,693 have recovered from the disease, including 117 persons on Monday. There are 6,567 persons undergoing treatment and 18,594 persons are under observation.