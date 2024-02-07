GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cell set up to facilitate tourism investment

The facility, set up by the Tourism department, will take forward the projects that came up at the Tourism Investors Meet (TIM) held in November last.

February 07, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Tourism Investment Facilitation Cell set up at the office of Kerala Tourism Infrastructure Ltd. (KTIL), Thycaud, was opened by Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas here on Wednesday. The facility, set up by the Tourism department, is aimed at taking forward the projects that came up at the Tourism Investors Meet (TIM) held in the city in November last and fast-track the processing of the investment proposals made at the event.

On the occasion, investors AyurSansara and Rehab Village handed over their investment proposals to the Tourism Minister. TIM, organised by the Tourism department, generated overwhelming response among the investors, who came up with a raft of project proposals to exploit the immense opportunities offered by the tourism sector in the State.

Fresh proposals too

It was then decided to open a Tourism Investment Facilitation Cell in the city to process the projects for their time-bound implementation. The cell will consider fresh project proposals also. The Tourism Additional Director (General) has been appointed as convener of TIM Facilitation Cell and KTIL chairman as co-convener.

