ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrations to mark 1200th anniversary of West Asian migration to Kollam

February 14, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

The year-long celebrations to mark the 1,200th anniversary of the West Asian migration to Kollam drew to a close at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall, Arattupuzha, on Saturday.

T.K.A. Nair, former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, delivered the keynote address. Mar Sevarios Kuriakose, Metropolitan of the Knanaya Jacobite Church, and Joseph Mar Barnabas, Suffragan Metropolitan of the Malankara Mar Thoma Church, offered their blessings. Anto Antony, MP, released the 1200th anniversary souvenir on the occasion. John Daniel, president of the Thulassery Manapurathu Tharavad Society, which organised the year-long celebrations, presided over.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US