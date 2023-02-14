HamberMenu
Celebrations to mark 1200th anniversary of West Asian migration to Kollam

February 14, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

The year-long celebrations to mark the 1,200th anniversary of the West Asian migration to Kollam drew to a close at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall, Arattupuzha, on Saturday.

T.K.A. Nair, former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, delivered the keynote address. Mar Sevarios Kuriakose, Metropolitan of the Knanaya Jacobite Church, and Joseph Mar Barnabas, Suffragan Metropolitan of the Malankara Mar Thoma Church, offered their blessings. Anto Antony, MP, released the 1200th anniversary souvenir on the occasion. John Daniel, president of the Thulassery Manapurathu Tharavad Society, which organised the year-long celebrations, presided over.

