Celebrations, protests mark second anniversary of LDF govt.

May 20, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) vied with each other to present contrasting versions on the performance of the LDF government in Kerala that completed two years in office on Saturday.

The ruling front celebrated the occasion with a rally and public meeting in Thiruvananthapuram at which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan released a progress report highlighting the achievements of the government in various sectors.

Ministers K. Rajan, V. Sivankutty, Antony Raju, Ahammad Devarkovil and G.R. Anil and other LDF leaders were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress-led UDF on the other hand organised a day-long siege of the Secretariat and released a chargesheet accusing the government of corruption, misgovernance, breakdown of law and order, unemployment, and tax loot.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran and UDF leaders addressed the workers.

The Bharatiya Janata Party also organised a protest at the Martyrs Column against the ‘corruption and breakdown’ of administration under the LDF government.