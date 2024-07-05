Celebrations in Kottayam as Labour Party’s Sojan Joseph wins British Parliament seat

As the Labour Party registers a landslide victory in the U.K. general elections, Onamthuruth — a quaint village nestled in the backwater landscape of Kottayam — has erupted in celebrations. This joyous occasion is in honour of Sojan Joseph, a 49-year-old man from the village, who has been elected to the British Parliament from Ashford, one of the constituencies in Kent.

Mr. Joseph’s victory is historic as the Conservative party has been mostly dominant in Ashford since the seat was established 139 years ago. He emerged victorious among six candidates vying for the seat, which has an electorate of about 74,000 people.

His family members have gathered at the ancestral home to celebrate this momentous achievement. “We are so thrilled to see him staging a sabotagein seat that is traditionally Conservative. He phoned us to inform us about the election result and said he would have a detailed conversation later,” said Joseph Palaththinkal, Mr. Joseph’s brother-in-law.

A mental health nurse by profession, Mr. Joseph moved to the U.K. in November 2001 and joined the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford. He has become a well-known figure within the Indian diaspora in Ashford and was elected Labour Councillor for Aylesford and East Stour Ward last year. Additionally, he serves as an elected official for BAME, representing the Black Asian Minority Ethnic communities.

Mr. Joseph is married to Brighty, a fellow nurse from Irinjalakkuda in Thrissur, and they have three children — Hannah, Sara, and Mathew, who are all studying in the U.K.

“He visits the village every year since he left for England. His last visit to Kottayam was in March, just a few weeks before launching his election campaign. We hope he will come down to Onamthuruth for a family vacation next year as well,” added Mr. Palaththinkal.

Sojan Joseph, the youngest son of CT Joseph Chamakkalayil and the late Elikutty, has four sisters and two brothers.