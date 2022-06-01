Celebration time at school for the visually challenged

Students thrilled to be together at Praveshanolsavam

It was a celebration when students of Government School for Visually Impaired, Vazhuthacaud, got together on Wednesday.

Meeting up after a long interval, the students, dressed in new clothes and with new hopes, were welcomed by the school authorities with sweets. Voices and proximity were enough for them to identify one another. Thrilled to be with their friends for the Praveshanolsavam, they sang songs and shared in mischief.

The Praveshanolsavam was inaugurated by TV actor Manisha Mahesh. She also distributed sweets to the students and shared in their joy.

There are 60 students in the school, including five students who have taken admission this academic year. The school that admits students till class 7 has accommodation facilities for them too. Besides the capital district, students from three other districts also study here.

School headmaster B. Vinod and PTA president Jayalakshmi were present on the occasion.