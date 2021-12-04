Celebration of Vellappally’s feat begins today

ALAPPUZHA

04 December 2021 20:11 IST

Year-long fete to mark 25th year of his leadership of SNDP Yogam, S.N. Trust

The year-long celebrations to mark the 25th anniversary of Vellappally Natesan’s ascension to leadership roles in the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam and S.N. Trust will begin on Sunday.

It will be inaugurated by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at S.N. College auditorium, Cherthala, at 4 p.m. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will preside. On this occasion, various social welfare programmes of the SNDP Yogam and S.N. Trust will be launched.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar will inaugurate the Civil Service Entrance Training Project of the SNDP Yogam. Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will launch a housing project.

Houses, free education

As part of the silver jubilee celebrations, 100 homeless people from the community will be provided houses. Free higher education to students of poor economic background and distribution of financial assistance to patients are among the welfare activities planned. The SNDP Yogam will provide insurance cover to its branch secretaries. It will launch a skilled labour bank and start new generation courses in educational institutions under the organisation.

Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust president Swami Satchidananda, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran, and BJP State president K. Surendran will attend.

Mr. Natesan is the general secretary of the SNDP Yogam and secretary of S.N. Trust.